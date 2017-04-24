Medical marijuana regulations a vote from governor's desk - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Medical marijuana regulations a vote from governor's desk

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana lawmakers are a vote away from sending to Gov. Steve Bullock a bill that creates licenses, fees and regulations for medical marijuana distributors.
    
The bill endorsed Monday by the Montana House attempts to regulate the medical marijuana industry after voters last November approved lifting restrictions that severely limited distribution of the drug.
    
The measure requires state officials to track marijuana from seed to sale. It requires nurseries and distributors to be licensed and for the marijuana to be tested.
    
One opponent, Republican Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell, pointed out that marijuana is still illegal under federal law.
    
Republican Rep. Jeff Essmann of Billings says the measure is important to avoid having an unregulated industry such as the one that led to statewide federal raids in 2011.
    
The bill must pass a final House vote.

