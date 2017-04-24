Senate rejects mail-ballot measure for special election

University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines says he opposes mining in some areas outside Yellowstone National Park but stopped short of endorsing proposed legislation on the matter from a fellow Montana lawmaker.
A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
Montana's largest insurer says not knowing what Congress and President Donald Trump will do with health care has led the company to propose a rate hike 10 times higher than it would have otherwise.
As summer is winding down, school shopping is about to begin.
This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.
Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, stopped in Billings on April 21 to continue his campaign in Montana for Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte.
Friday was day two of filing for the 2017 Billings municipal election. No new names were added to the list of candidates on Friday, but we have confirmation Montana State House Representative Jeff Essmann is intending to file for mayor.
Two candidates filed today for the mayoral race: Bill Cole and Randy Hafer.
Billings residents already are filing for the Billings municipal election.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.
Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's unclear if any laws were broken -- but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. They're asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call investigators.
Some residents voiced their frustrations on social media over what they say is the lack of assistance from government agencies. Garfield County DES clarifies the mission as to why crews operate the way they do.
Billings police and fire rescue crews are currently at Swords Park, working to recover a body from the Rims, according to police.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
A community in turmoil is uniting together to help local ranchers and those fighting fires in Montana.
