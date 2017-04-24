Montana parents talks about national "lunch shaming" issue

Chris Kirmer is the father of a child in Billings School District 2. He says he hasn't seen or heard of "lunch shaming" going on in the district, but says the national problem allows bullying and segregates children.

Aaron Duvall is the father of two elementary students in Huntley.

He says the school texts him if his children's account is "in the negative". Aaron says he and many other students he knew growing up in Huntington, West Virginia experienced lunch shaming from elementary school through high school. He says he would get a punch card when lunch bills weren't paid, which would encourage bullying.

"Everybody knew that whoever had that punch card their parents were considered poor, you know you couldn't afford the fifty cents for lunch so you were ridiculed, made fun of, you know, told that you're parents don't have no money," Aaron said.

Aaron says when he was in school and kids did not pay their lunch bills some would skip lunch and go hungry to avoid bullying by students.

Billings School District 2 says they do not lunch shame students, and instead email or mail unpaid lunch statements to parents. To find out what your child's school district does when a meal is not paid for contact your local school district.