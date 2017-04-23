Lockwood principal retiring after 45 years in education

Mike Bowman will be retiring after this school year. He has served 45 years in education, but more specifically, 32 years at Lockwood Elementary.

Bowman decided to retire earlier in the school year, but said he kept it to himself until he was sure that's what he wanted to do. He said the kids are wonderful to work with because they keep him young as well as young at heart. Principal Bowman said it has been such a joy being principal at the school.

"Well, it's bittersweet," said Bowman. "You know, I've just thoroughly enjoyed my time here at Lockwood school, but, you know, it gets to the point where you're starting, maybe, to teach some of your students' grandchildren and it's like, well, maybe, there's another part to my life so maybe it's time to move on although I love it here."

Bowman said after he retires, he plans to spend time with family and do some traveling.