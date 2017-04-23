Local welder creates famous characters out of steel

The effort to help firefighters and local ranchers who have worked to protect land and its people continues.
Some residents voiced their frustrations on social media over what they say is the lack of assistance from government agencies. Garfield County DES clarifies the mission as to why crews operate the way they do.
With firefighters from all over the country traveling to Montana to help fight the wildfires, they need resources to continue the effort.
The Garfield County Fire Foundation established a Fundly account to raise $500,000 for farmers, ranchers, and homeowners impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
The Lodgepole complex fire continues to spread spanning over 200,000 acres in Garfield county and remains at zero percent containment.
A community in turmoil is uniting together to help local ranchers and those fighting fires in Montana.
