Rocky Heads into Summer Looking to Improve Pass Game

This past Friday the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears battled a cold, rainy evening at Herb Klindt Field in their final spring scrimmage of the year. No one battled the conditions more, however, than sophomore quarterback Jacob Bakken, who's expected to take over under center this fall after Chase White's graduation. Bakken finished the scrimmage 5-15 for 88 yards in the scrimmage, with 35 of those yards coming on the final play of, and Bakken's lone touchdown throw to Prince Shonola. It wasn't all on Bakken, however. Receivers also added to the incompletions with dropped passes due to the weather conditions. Overall, both players and coaches said they thought the defense won the scrimmage, but thought there were a lot of positives to work on before Rocky opens camp on August 5.

