MSUB's Rovens, Tracy set Yellowjacket Records Saturday

We are now only weeks away from the beginning of the college football season here in the state of Montana.
For the first time since in program history, Argo wrestling will have a conference affiliation. After competing as an independent since the program began in 2004, the University of Providence men’s wrestling team will join the Cascade College Conference, which recently announced that it would add men’s wrestling to its list of recognized sports for the 2017-18 season.
The Big Sky conference released their annual preseason coaches and media poll today, and for the first time in a long time, the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies are nowhere near the top.
The Big Sky Conference released their preseason all-conference teams. Three Montana Grizzly players made the list: Offensive Tackle David Reese, Wide Receiver Jerry Louie-McGee, and Outside Linebacker Josh Buss. One Montana State Bobcat player made the list as well, middle linebacker Mac Bignell.
The Vandals were outstanding in 2016, finishing the regular season 8-4 before taking down Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. This year's team knows that it will need to keep working to improve.
Game times for all 11 Eastern Washington University football games have been set, as well as television coverage for EWU's five home contests.
Idaho football placed three on preseason All-Sun Belt Conference teams - reigning Newcomer of the Year Aikeem Coleman and offensive lineman Jordan Rose took home first team honors, while linebacker Tony Lashley earned second team accolades.
Falk is one of 40 players, including five from the Pac-12 Conference, named to the watch list for the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football accolade. Falk was a semifinalist for the award last season.
Browning was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Manning Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
Idaho football was picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Poll, the league office announced on Thursday. The poll is compiled by the conference's 12 head coaches.
Players will report on July 31 and Aug. 1, then the team will practice together for the first time on Aug. 3 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern will practice in pads for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 3:30 p.m
Gaskin has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 after having earned freshman All-America in 2015.
Morrow was among the 61 players and one of ten Pac-12 Conference players named to the watch list for the award given annually to the best running back in college football.
Seven Gonzaga baseball players were named to All-Star teams in their respective summer baseball leagues recently, headed by a trio of Bulldogs in the Alaska Baseball League's Midsummer Classic and two more in the West Coast League's showcase game.
