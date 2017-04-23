Cody Tourism Outlook

Cody – The National Park Service reports a record 4.25 million people visited Yellowstone last summer. The Park Service estimates visitors spent 500 million dollars in gateway communities. But, Yellowstone’s Eastern gateway community, Cody, did not break economic records. They hope for a solid summer this year.

Yellowstone Park won’t open its eastern entrance for a couple of weeks. Businesses in town are sprucing up and getting ready for tourist season when millions of people head into Yellowstone. Park press releases announced all attendance records were broken in 2015, when more than four million visits were recorded. In 2016, the year of the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary, the visitation record was broken again, with four and a quarter million visits to the Park.

But, the City of Cody received less money in sales taxes for the fiscal year that included the 2015 summer season..

Cody City Administrator, Barry Cook said, “And our sales tax, or purchases made here in Park County, Wyoming was down about two percent.”

Cook said the next fiscal year, June 2016 through June 2017 is tracking better, but not much.

He explained, “Look at the ten months we’re into, the budget year ends June 30th, it was up about two percent.”

Chamber of Commerce Director Tina Hoebelheinrich agreed. Last summer was up for the Cody area business community, but it wasn’t the best ever.

Hoebelheinrich said Chamber members told her, “We had a good year last year. We didn’t have the record increase that we had the year before.”

Why not? Cook thinks travelers were spending money on necessities, but not much more.

He said, “They’re going into the park and out of the park and making purchases for a hotel room and eating, but they’re not buying a lot of extra things.”

Will Yellowstone have another record visitation this summer? And, if so, will Cody businesses benefit?

Ironically Hoebelheinrich thinks the National Park Service anniversary last year may benefit this year’s visitation.

She explained, “I also think there were a fair number of people who stayed away from the Park during their 100th, because they were expecting crowds and waits and heavy traffic.”

Cook reasoned, “And the overseas situation, what’s going on, I think a lot of people would probably rather have a vacation in the United States and lets go look at our Park system rather than go travel abroad.”

The Park Service Report for 2016 said lodging, food, and gasoline accounted for more than 70% of the money tourists spent in the Yellowstone area.