Science March in Cody brings thousands together

While thousands of people turned out for science marches all over the country, hundreds came to Cody’s City Park to march and speak out for science. It was the first Earth Day event of its kind in the very conservative community.

While children got their pictures taken with live raptors, and a taxidermied wolf in a lab at the Center of the West’s Earth Day celebration, just across the street, almost two hundred people carried signs and smiles around City Park, supporting Science. It was their Earth Day celebration. This movement grew out of a much larger Woman’s March in January. Yet, March Organizer Maryl Keller was pleased with the turnout.

Keller explained, “The volume of really intelligent signs and enthusiastic people who recognize the power of science, I thought is was a fabulous crowd…” Speakers here talked about climate change, and the new administration’s lack of support for science.

Retired science teacher Geoff Baumann said, “Ice is melting, sea levels are rising….even the golf course at Mar A Lago will soon be a marsh.” The crowd cheered.

This was one of many Marches for Science around the country, and the world, where thousands turned out. But, it was unusual for Cody: a very conservative community.

The march was sponsored by Wyoming Rising-Northwest. Keller said it is non-partisan. Many who attended were longtime residents of northwest Wyoming.

Retired Cody High Science Teacher Dan White said, “It’s not political. It’s facts of life. It may show some things that are difficult for us to deal with. But it solves problems much better than any other method of solving problems.”

Park County native Virginia Livingston said, “It’s our responsibility to examine that data and not let our biases drive us into extinction.”

March organizers said they were concerned with federal budget cuts, and threats to drastically cut the Environmental Protection Agency. Speakers asked participants to write to their congressional representatives.