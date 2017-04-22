Giving back to Mother Nature on Earth Day - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Giving back to Mother Nature on Earth Day

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Montana Audubon Center held an event giving the public a chance to give back to mother nature. More than one hundred people came to participate in today's event.
Many of the visitors had the chance to plant native trees around the area. People also grabbed garbage bags and cleaned up around town. Younger visitors had fun petting the wildlife and getting down and dirty in the mud.

