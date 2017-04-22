Lockwood principal wins 'Principal of the Year' award

After watching Gordon Klasna interact with students and walk the halls of Eileen Johnson Middle School, it's no surprise he won "Principal of the Year."

"He's out there by the buses after school, he's there before school," said Tom Vanderbeck, teacher at Eileen Johnson Middle School. "He's greeting the kids, he has a pretty good relationship with the students."

Vanderbeck said the principal is very approachable.

"Some people believe that being a good principal means that you're the boss of the students and not their friend, but Mr. Klasna is more of a friend than the boss of the students," said student Grant Rickard. "He's very friendly, he's never cooped up in his office and you only get sent down there for bad things."

Mr. Klasna has been the principal at the middle school for over six years and said he plans to stay as long as he continues to have fun. He said no award will stop him from focusing on what's important.

"I just think it's a great honor for our school," said Klasna. "Our kids take a lot of pride and our staff and the community itself takes a lot of pride in the school and I think it's just a great reflection upon them and all the hard work and dedication that they're doing."