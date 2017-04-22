National Parks to visit in Montana

The US Senate passed a resolution naming April 15th through April 23rd National Parks Week, and as a way to celebrate this measure, entry to national parks are free all weekend.

Montana holds two well-known national parks; Yellowstone and Glacier. But there are other national parks close by you can visit this weekend!

Places like Bighorn Canyon and Little Bighorn Battlefield are just a few of the national parks in or near Montana.

Click Here for a list of all the national parks in Montana or close to Montana.