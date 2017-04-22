Rocky Wraps Up Spring Practices with a Rain Filled Scrimmage - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Rocky Wraps Up Spring Practices with a Rain Filled Scrimmage

The Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears football team wrapped up their spring practices on Friday with an offense versus defense scrimmage, in which the rain played in favor of the defense. In Rocky's previous scrimmage the offense managed five touchdowns, but in Friday's they could only muster a pair as quarterback Jacob Bakken had a tough time finding rhythm on the cold, rainy evening. Coaches and players acknowledged the need to continue to get better before the Battlin' Bears open their season at MSU Northern on August 27th, but were happy with the defense and running game in less than ideal conditions.

