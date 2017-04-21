Open house planned over opencut mining permit application near Laurel

An open house is planned next week in Laurel over an opencut mining permit application near the town.

The DEQ states the application is for a 41.7 acre site known as Yager, located five miles south of Laurel. They say the application was submitted by Nelcon Inc.

The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26th, from 6:00 to 7:00pm. The public comment period is from 7:00 to 8:30pm.

It will be held in Jaycee Hall at 1425 Highway 212 South in Laurel.

If you can't attend the open house, you can submit comments by clicking on the following link: http://deq.mt.gov/Land/opencut or you can mail your comments to DEQ Opencut Mining Section, PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901