Man caught after evading police appears in court on Jefferson County warrants

The man arrested after evading police for two days appeared in court Friday.

Tyson James Heisler was arrested after hiding from police on the roof of Arthouse Cinema & Pub.

U.S. Marshals Service said Heisler escaped Police in the Duck Creek area in Billings Tuesday.

According to court documents, his court appearance Friday was for an arrest warrant out of Jefferson County.

His bail was set at $30,000.