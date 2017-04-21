State Legislator Jeff Essmann confirms his intent to run for Billings mayor

Friday was day two of filing for the 2017 Billings municipal election.

No new names were added to the list of candidates on Friday, but we have confirmation Montana State House Representative Jeff Essmann is intending to file for mayor.

In a news release, Representative Essmann says he's running on a straight forward plan to complete long-overdue infrastructure projects using existing resources.

The Billings native says he has four goals if elected mayor.

He says he'd like to have four infrastructure projects completed, create a special victims unit to investigate and prosecute child and adult sexual assault cases, revitalize MSU Billings and return the city council to a policy-making body.

Two others have already filed to run for mayor. You can find more information about Bill Cole and Randy Hafer right here on our website.