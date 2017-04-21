Rain or shine, Lockwood Middle School hosts Engineering Day for the second year in a row.

Engineering day consisted of robotics, a catapult, a helicopter, and many more programs which helps students who are interested in finding out more about engineering.

Eric Karls is an eighth grade teacher at Lockwood Middle School and also the coordinator of Engineering Day. He said the point of having a day like this one is to inspire and encourage the kids to check out the engineering field in hopes, one day, they may choose to pursue a career in that field.

"Engineering is a huge impact on everything that we do," said Karls. "From your roads and your bridges to dams, to your phones, to electronics, to everything that we, you know, everything that's been made. Even as simple as a stapler-- it's important and we want kids to see the impact that the engineers are having on Lockwood and also that they could some day do that themselves."

Karls says many students think they have to be as smart as Einstein to get into engineering, but says that's not the case at all.