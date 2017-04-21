$10.3B budget bill heads to Montana governor's desk

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The $10.3 billion state budget is headed to Gov. Steve Bullock after the Montana House gave it final approval.



The House voted 58-41 to pass the budget bill Friday.



The two-year spending plan is 0.6 percent higher than the 2015-2017 budget, but it also includes cuts across many state agencies.



Democratic lawmakers say some cuts go too deep, but the Democratic governor has not said whether he plans to sign the measure or make changes.



Bullock said Thursday he wants to see the companion bills to the budget before he decides a course of action.



The budget's passage marks the near-end of the 2017 legislative session. Lawmakers are still expected to take up a measure on whether to fund tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure projects through bonds.

