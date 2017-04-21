Wyoming hunting licenses to reflect recent harsh winter - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Wyoming hunting licenses to reflect recent harsh winter

By Associated Press

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has set fall hunting regulations that take into account the harsh winter weather that has affected wildlife in the western part of the state.
    
The state will be offering fewer deer and antelope licenses around Jackson, Pinedale and Green River. Recent surveys show that no more than 20 percent of mule deer fawns survived the winter in those areas.
    
Statewide, the Game and Fish Department plans to offer more licenses for antelope, mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and bighorn sheep.
    
Fewer moose and bison licenses will be offered.
    
The commission also changed how the state will allocate big-game licenses left over after a draw. Those licenses will be allocated through another draw rather than on a first-come, first-served basis.

