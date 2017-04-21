Blackfeet Nation votes to approve water agreement

A majority of Blackfeet Nation voters Thursday approved a water rights agreement with Montana and the United States.

An unofficial count had 75 percent of the votes in favor, approving the Blackfeet Water Compact and Blackfeet Water Rights Settlement Act.

The compact confirms and quantifies the Tribe’s water rights and also confirms its jurisdiction over those rights on the Reservation.

A release from the Blackfeet Water Resources Director Jerry Lunak reads: