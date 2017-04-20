National Park Week to reflect on nation's heritage

We are halfway into national park week. It's a week dedicated to the roots of this country.

The U.S. Senate passed a resolution to make April 15th - April 23rd 'National Park Week' across the nation.

The resolution was made possible by Montana's Republican Senator Steve Daines and Hawaii's Democratic Senator, Mazie Hirono. According to a press release by Senator Steve Daines, this resolution reflects national parks to bridge political divides and also makes the nation uniquely American.

Daines said the resolution highlights the value national parks bring to the country's national heritage. He also said it will bring opportunities for cultural education and outdoor recreation for people from around the world to enjoy.

If you want to get in for free, you have a chance to get into any national park, including Yellowstone and Glacier, this weekend.