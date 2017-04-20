Trailer park fire at 37 Washington Street

Fire Chief Paul Dextras tells KULR-8 two vacant trailers caught fire on 37 Washington Street just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

KULR-8 was on scene of the structure fire and also spoke with BFD Assistant Fire Cheif William Rash. Rash tells KULR-8 that the Billings Fire Department 911 call arrived at 6:06 p.m. Rash says crews arrived to the scene and a second trailer catching fire. He said 4 engines were on scene by 6:30 p.m. Rash said fire crews are calling additional manpower and the investigation into the fires is ongoing.

Rash added that it is not yet known if anyone was inside the structures of any injuries were sustained during the fire. He said the Billings Police Department and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office were on scene helping with traffic and AMR is on scene to treat any civilians or firefighters.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, Rash said the cause of the fire was still undetermined and the home owner has not yet been located.

