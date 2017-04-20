2 candidates have filed for Billings mayoral race

Two candidates filed today for the mayoral race; Bill Cole and Randy Hafer. Bill Cole officially announced his candidacy Thursday afternoon for supporters at Swords Park.

Cole is the owner of Cole Law Firm and says his work focuses primarily on land use and real estate. Cole said he believes "Billings rocks" and said he hopes to be a city a leader who represents Billings with a positive face. In his announcement speech, Cole stressed how he feels it's important to attract and retain young people in Billings.

Candidate Randy Hafer, President and Co-owner of High Plains Architect, said he believes Billings is on the edge of greatness. He said there are already positive things going on within the city and he says he hopes to continue this trend. Hafer said his goal is to make Billings attractive and a city you're proud to call home. He said if elected, he would want to set Billings up for future generations.

Multiple news sources are also reporting representative Jeff Essmann of Billings is showing interest in filing for candidacy. We have reached out to Essmann for confirmation but have not yet gotten in touch with him. We will continue to follow his potential candidacy on our website and Facebook page.