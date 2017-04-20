Facebook Live chat Friday with SD2 about levies - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Facebook Live chat Friday with SD2 about levies

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Mail-in ballots for school elections in Yellowstone County should be in the mailboxes of most voters.

School District 2 has two levies on the ballot, one for the elementary district and one for the high school district.

If you are still unsure how you will vote, we invite you to join us Friday for a Facebook Live chat with SD2 Superintendent Terry Bouck and SD2 CFO Mike Arnold.

Our Facebook Live with Bouck and Arnold will happen at noon.

They will be available to ask the questions you submit to Facebook.

