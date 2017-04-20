Health and Human Services grants money to help fight against opi - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Health and Human Services grants money to help fight against opioid addiction

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Health and Human Services secretary, Tom Price, announced HHS will be giving $485-million dollars in grants to help states and territories fight opioid addiction. The state of Montana will receive two million out of that $485-million dollars to help fight opioid addiction.
Chief Operations Officer, Coralee Goni, with the Rimrock Foundation said opioid use is number three in the state, behind marijuana and meth.
Goni said the majority of addicts she sees have had some type of experience with opiods. She also said the effectiveness of the grant will depend on how state and agency leaders decide to use the grant.
 "It's very important that the federal government is recognizing the importance of giving money to the states to work with," said Goni. "Every state's got a problem right now and so I am encouraged and look forward to seeing how our state will use that."
Goni said they need policy changes because it's so difficult for clients to receive treatment due to regulations.
Wyoming will also be receiving two million dollars to fight against opioid addiction.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Saturday, July 22 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-22 19:46:17 GMT
    Garfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google MapsGarfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google Maps

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

  • Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-21 14:51:53 GMT
    PHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen LassichPHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen Lassich

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

  • Additional resources on the way to Lodgepole Complex Fire, acccording to PIO

    Additional resources on the way to Lodgepole Complex Fire, acccording to PIO

    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:55:35 GMT

    A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

    A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

  • Wally Kurth to perform at the Legends of Country Rock music festival

    Wally Kurth to perform at the Legends of Country Rock music festival

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:16:44 GMT

    The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.

    The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

  • Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:47:10 GMT

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

  • Fire retardant is crucial to battling wildfires

    Fire retardant is crucial to battling wildfires

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:36:01 GMT

    Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.

    Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 