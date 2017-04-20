Billings museum showcases unique artistic expression in dance off competition video, seeks community's votes

The Yellowstone Art Museum staff is showcasing some unique artistic expression, dance moves, in the museum's latest video.

YAM's marketing and public relations coordinator, Dixie Yelvington, said the video was created as a submission for a 'Museum Dance Off' competition. The contest encourages museums across the U.S. to submit a video, then welcomes anyone from anywhere in the world to vote for their favorite.

Voting for the Museum Dance Off's Western Group 1, which includes YAM, opened Thursday morning and will close at 6 a.m. MDT Friday. Right now, our local museum needs your votes, and you can vote for the Yellowstone Art Museum Dance Off Video 2017 at: http://www.whenyouworkatamuseum.com/post/159787232079/museum-dance-off-4-western-us-group-1

The winner of the dance off competition will be announced tomorrow, and you can hear from the YAM staff behind it on KULR-8 News tonight.