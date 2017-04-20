Road reopens near Lame Deer following fatal crash

UPDATE: MHP says Highway 212 reopens following a fatal crash early this morning. The MHP Trooper on the scene says they closed the road because the 18-wheeler was carrying explosive materials.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating a fatal crash near Lame Deer. Montana Highway Patrol is assisting.

The trooper on scene says the head-on collision happened around 5:00am. He says it happened on U.S. Highway 212 about three miles west of Lame Deer.

The trooper says the road is closed and they expect it to remain closed until later this afternoon.

He says the crash involved a pick-up and an 18 wheeler. He says the driver of the pick-up was killed. The driver and passenger in the 18-wheeler have minor injuries.

The cause of the collision has not been released.