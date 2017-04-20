New Mexico outlaws lunch-debt stigma at public schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico has a new law that ensures children are served school meals even if their parents do not pay on time.

The law signed by Gov. Susana Martinez on Thursday was designed to ensure that students whose parents owe money at the cafeteria are still fed adequately and do not face public embarrassment.

The legislation outlines debt collection procedures for unpaid breakfasts and lunches at public, private and religious schools that accept federal subsidies for student meals.

Martinez is signing scores of bills ahead of a deadline at noon on Friday to act on legislation. After the deadline, bills without a signature are effectively vetoed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.