Negaard Farm, Farmer and Marketer, Rachel Negaard says to help the "Go Green" effort they keep crops in soil, use trimmings and fertilizer in their soil and avoid sprays on their food.

Negaard says you can make the same environmental-friendly choices at home.

"Families sometimes do struggle and if you grow your food that's one bill less, and it helps the environment because when you grow plants it puts good things back into the air," Negaard says.

Negaard says instead of having controlled burns that are bad for roots, soil and people breathing in the air, they chip it, mulch it and compost it so that the trimmings go back into the soil.