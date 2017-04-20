Wyoming Dinosaur Center's new digs - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Wyoming Dinosaur Center's new digs

By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
A new dinosaur museum will be built in Thermopolis, Wyoming. Museum managers hope it will be home to many of Wyoming’s fossil remains. People who attend Saturday’s groundbreaking will get to help design the “new digs”.

The Wyoming Dinosaur Center is the only place in Wyoming you can stand next to one of the world’s largest dinosaurs ever found.

Paleontologist Jack Turnbull said, “Jimbo is a Supersaurus. He’s the fourth largest long neck found on the continent.”

The Supersaurus replica is cast from fossils found in Douglas, Wyoming. It was sent to Japan for exhibition before it came back to Wyoming to stay in the only facility large enough to hold it.

Turnbull explained, “He’s 106 feet long, which probably makes him the longest long necked dinosaur, or sauropod as we refer to them, to be mounted in the United States.”

But, Jimbo is not the only rare exhibit here. 

Turnbull pointed to a very rare fossil, “Archaeoptryx.  It’s a very famous fossil.  It’s the first fossil found that we have a small dinosaur that had feathers”

And, another dinosaur display was created from fossils excavated by visitors.

Turnbull pointed to the huge skeletal display, “So Morris here, a Camarasaur, from the late Jurassic, a contemporary of the other dinosaurs you see here was found in one of our dig sites.”

The rare collection of several fossils and dinosaurs used to be a private one. But the Wyoming Dinosaur Center recently became non-profit. Turnbull said they want the center to become a repository.

He explained they could come from federal or state lands, “…any fossils found on public lands can be assigned to us for safekeeping..”

Now the Center managers want to build a better home for the exhibits, specimens, and public education programs. They’ll host a groundbreaking Saturday, and a workshop so the public can exchange ideas with the architects.

Educator and excavator Jack Turnbull said they already have some ideas, “We want you to feel like you’re surrounded by prehistoric worlds…we’ll incorporate smells and sights and even events in some circumstances”

When they open the facility in three to four years, it will face Highway 120 just south of Thermopolis. More than a million cars pass this location every year. It will be much more visible, than the metal building blocks behind downtown. 

Rossi said, “Now with that visually stunning building, increased traffic, and dinosaur statues on the outside, this really captivating architecture, we’re really planning on a lot of people being excited about it.

Rossi said the staff also wants to meet the “Living Building” challenge, which would allow the new center to create more power than it uses. The groundbreaking ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Saturday.

