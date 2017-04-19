Former addict celebrates 947 days meth free, helps community att - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Former addict celebrates 947 days meth free, helps community attack addiction

After decades of struggling with an addiction to methamphetamine, Bill Morris now uses his past to lead others towards a brighter future as a peer mentor at Rimrock Foundation, the addiction treatment center in Billings. 

"It's kind of unbelievable that I would be working at a facility like this after the life that I lived," Morris said. 

Morris said he was just 14 years old when he began down a path to meth addiction, and it wasn't until his 40's that he realized he was out of control.

"I felt totally hopeless, alone, isolated, like there was no way out no matter how bad I wanted to stop," Morris said.

Morris said it was divine intervention that led him to Rimrock Foundation.

"I was on the run from probation," Morris said. "I was going to go out of state, but the dealer I was meeting up with didn't have any (meth)."

Morris said he was sitting at one downtown gas station, praying for a sign, when his eyes came to focus on the sign for Rimrock Foundation.

"I came in and said 'I need in treatment,'" Morris said. "'I need it now, because i'm not going to make it if I don't.'"

Morris did make it. First, he made it through Rimrock's 28 day inpatient treatment, then, he made it through 6 more months without meth. Then, Morris felt strong enough to help others with their struggle and accepted his new role at Rimrock Foundation as a peer mentor. 

"I think one of the most rewarding things is watching a resident. When they come in, they can't even look you in the eye...then, within a couple of weeks, they just light up. Just to see them come alive as the drugs get out of their system, the life comes back," Morris said. 

Morris is happy to reclaim his life and help others do the same.

"To this day, it still brings tears to my eyes when I think about what I do and how I can help people," Morris said. 

He added that a pastoral role and ministry may be in the near future. His story is one of hope, and knowing our community's greatest weapons against a growing crisis. 

"Connection is what combats addiction," Morris said. "I think we need to support people, have good boundaries, and try to get them into places like (Rimrock Foundation). One of the ladies here says 'we sell hope,' and that's exactly what we do."

Today Bill Morris celebrates 947 days meth free, and the number of lives he's improved through his efforts is an even higher number. 

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. 

24-hour help line for Narcotics Anonymous : 1-800-990-6262

