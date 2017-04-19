What will SD2 mill levy money go toward?

Ballots for school elections were mailed out Monday. If you haven't already received yours, you'll get it soon.

On those ballots is an option to approve a mill levy for School District 2. So if approved, what will the levy money go toward? Representatives there said they believe this money will not just benefit the students, but the whole community.

School District Two has a detailed description on their website of what they levy money will go toward. On that list are thing like reducing class sizes, opportunities for advanced students, and expanding career center offerings.

Scott Anderson, the Billings Career Center Principal and Director said these things don't just benefit the students, but the whole community.

Anderson said students, especially those who are learning a trade at the career center, are the future of the community.

He said if students have the tools they need and learn more now, they will be better equipped to join the workforce in the future.

He gives the example if a student starts mastering the knowledge they need to become a certified nursing assistant at an early age, the community will have better nurses in the future.

Some of those who oppose the levy have commented saying they wonder why the schools don't use the money administrators are paid more wisely. Levy representatives explain program funding and salary funding don't come from the same source.

Another area the school district says it hopes to improve through levy funding is the expansion of mental health access.

School district two counselor Steven Wilson said student mental health is an issue now more than ever.

Wilson said the better off students are in terms of access to mental health services, the better they will perform in school. He said many of the counselors in the schools are currently busy with book work which can often take away from the needs of students.

He said the counseling program in the schools is a positive thing, but he said they are not as organized as he feels they should be.

"We're really concerned about suicides now," Wilson said. "We've had several in our district and that is really paramount. So the levy itself in part is going to go to support those kinds of efforts along with the counseling."

Wilson said he believes if the levy passes, one goal for mental health improvements would be to screen the emotional status of incoming Freshmen.

If you plan to vote on this levy, ballots have to be in by May 2.