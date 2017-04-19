Trump signs bill extending private-sector health care program fo - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Trump signs bill extending private-sector health care program for vets

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets some veterans seek medical care in the private sector.
    
The extension will give Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin time to develop a more comprehensive plan to allow veterans to more easily go outside the VA health system for care. The new law allows the VA to operate its Choice program until its funding runs out, expected early next year.
    
Trump says veterans have "not been taken care of properly" and the bill will extend and improve the program so they can see any doctor they choose.
    
The Choice program was put in place after a 2014 scandal over long wait times for vets at the VA medical center in Phoenix.
    
The program was to have expired in August.

U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines co-sponsored the bill.

Sen. Tester statement reads:

“Montana veterans have told me time and again that they had to jump over too many hurdles with the Choice Program,” said Tester, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. “This law will take critical steps to begin to fix the Choice Program so it works for veterans and community providers across Montana.  Republicans, Democrats, and Independents put politics aside and supported this bill because it cuts red tape for our veterans and improves access to health care for the folks who served.  Moving forward, I will continue to work with veterans and my colleagues to reform the Choice Program so it works on the ground in Montana.”  

Sen. Daines statement reads: 

"I’m glad to see the President sign into law legislation I co-sponsored to extend the VA Choice Program and make incremental progress for healthcare for Montana’s veterans. I will continue to press for much-needed broader improvements to the Choice Program to ensure that our veterans receive timely, high-quality care.” 

