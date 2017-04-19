UPDATE: Authorities say they have arrested Tyson Heisler

UPDATE: US Marshals Chief Deputy Rod Ostermiller has confirmed Tyson James Heisler was arrested Thursday.

Heisler was arrested on the roof of the Art House Cinema & Pub in Billings. Ostermiller said he was arrested without incident and no weapons were involved.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Residents living in the Duck Creek area along the Yellowstone River in Billings are advised to be on the lookout for a fugitive.

According to the Department of Corrections website, Tyson James Heisler violated his probation in Butte March 30. The 32 year old's past charges include criminal possession of dangerous drugs, burglary and robbery.

US Marshals Chief Deputy Rod Ostermiller said Heisler was seen in the Duck Creek area Tuesday morning before fleeing from law enforcement. Ostermiller says authorities are still searching for Heisler as of Wednesday morning.

Multiple agencies and an aircraft searched the area for nearly four hours Tuesday before the search was called off in the afternoon.

Ostermiller advises those in the area to be aware that the suspect could be armed and dangerous.

As a precaution, residents are advised not to pick up hitchikers. Ostermiller said if you see Heisler you are asked to call the Billings Police or the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.