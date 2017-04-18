Filing for Billings municipal election opens Thursday - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Filing for Billings municipal election opens Thursday

BILLINGS, Mont. -

If you're interested in running for a seat on the Billings City Council, you can file for office starting later this week.

According to the Yellowstone County election website, filing for municipal elections opens April 20th. It closes June 19th at 5:00pm.

One seat in each of the five wards in Billings is up for election. This year is also mayoral election year.

If any of the races are contested, a primary election will happen September 12th.

The general election is Tuesday, November 7th.

