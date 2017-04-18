Starbucks calls shifting-color drink a 'Unicorn Frappuccino' - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Starbucks calls shifting-color drink a 'Unicorn Frappuccino'

Starbucks is calling a limited-time beverage that changes colors and flavors with a stir of the straw, the "Unicorn Frappuccino."
    
The chain says the drink was inspired by the trend of unicorn-themed food online and starts out purple with a sweet and fruity taste. Starbucks says the beverage changes to pink once you give it a stir, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. 

"The Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème is made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle. It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping." A 12-ounce size contains 280 calories.

Starbucks says the drink will be available for five days, from April 19 to April 23 at participating stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico. We made calls to Billings-area Starbucks stores, and they told us Billings stores will be participating.
  
Earlier this month, Starbucks also introduced a "Pink Drink" made with coconut milk and topped with strawberries. Starbucks said it had previously been a customized drink that enjoyed "fandom online."

