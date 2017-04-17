MSUB's Rovens Excited About Reaching 200 Hits

Heading into a four game series with Central Washington, MSUB senior outfielder Bella Rovens knew she was only a few hits away from history, and that didn't seem to help her. In games one and two against the Wildcats, Rovens went 0-6 in a pair of Yellowjacket losses. Because of this, she decided to go back to the basics, and focus on the little things heading into the second half of the series on Saturday. The results, were clear. Bella went 3-3 in game one of the Saturday split, with her second hit being good for number 200 in her career. On the day, Rovens finished 4-7, to put her at 202 career hits, only five behind MSUB's all time hits leader, Terina Stacks.

Looking forward to this weekend's series with Northwest Nazarene, Bella was reluctant to talk about her potential record setting hits she may be able to get against the Crusaders, instead, focusing on her team needing the wins to get back into the GNAC tournament conversation.