MSUB's Cooper Earns Second Straight GNAC Pitcher of the Week

The reigning Great Northwest Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week bettered the performance that got him that award seven days ago, as Montana State University Billings senior right-hander Cody Cooper was the conference’s award recipient for the second week running announced Monday.

Cooper tossed his second straight 9-inning complete game on Saturday, helping the Yellowjackets to an 18-2 victory over Western Oregon University at Dehler Park. “It was really good to see another quality start from Cody, and we could see the confidence in him,” said MSUB head coach Aaron Sutton. “It’s good to see his form last year starting to show, and as a ball club it excites us when he goes out and pitches that way.”

The Bozeman, Mont., native recorded six strikeouts and allowed just eight baserunners in the nine frames, with one walk and seven hits. Only one of the two runs he allowed went down as earned, and he lowered his season ERA to 5.78. Cooper threw 134 pitches to go the distance and picked up his second victory of the year.

Overall, it was Cooper’s sixth career complete game, his fourth in 9-inning fashion. Among his career CGs, it was the third time Cooper posted a sub-1.00 WHIP, and also the third time he allowed one earned run or fewer. His 134 pitches were his second-most in a complete game, after last week’s career-high 149 to beat NNU 14-4. Cooper is 5-1 all-time in complete games.

With six strikeouts last week, the righty also moved his career total to 212 and continues to rank sixth in GNAC history. He is 11 strikeouts away from matching Mike Ward of Western Oregon for fifth place at 223. He also needs 20 more strikeouts to tie the MSUB career record of 232 held by Brady Muller (2012-15).

Cody Cooper Career Complete Games

Date

Opponent

Innings

Score

4/15/17

vs. Western Oregon

9.0

W, 18-2

4/8/17

at Northwest Nazarene

9.0

W, 14-4

4/3/16

at Saint Martin's

9.0

W, 4-2

3/12/16

at Northwest Nazarene

9.0

W, 11-2

4/18/15

Western Oregon

7.0

L, 5-0

3/21/15

at Northwest Nazarene

7.0

W, 8-0

 *-6 Total; Blue: 2015 (Sophomore, 2); Yellow: 2016 (Junior, 2); Red: 2017 (Senior, 2)
 *-Bold Italics Indicates Shutout (1 total)

Cooper is tied for the GNAC lead in innings pitched with 62 1/3 this year, and is also tied for third in strikeouts with a team-best 48. His 10 starts are tied for most in the league, and his opponents’ batting average of .286 is eighth best.

This marks the fourth career GNAC Pitcher of the Week award for Cooper, who earned the nod once each in his sophomore and junior seasons before last week. It is the sixth overall Player of the Week award for MSUB’s baseball team this year, and the fourth won by a pitcher.

The Yellowjackets (14-24, 12-16 GNAC) are next in action this week at home against Saint Martin’s University in a four-game series. Games are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with 9-inning/7-inning doubleheaders set for each day at Dehler Park.

