Teen retailer Rue21 closing 400 stores, 3 in Montana

Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.
A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.
Billings community members come together to support several cancer fundraising events each year.
Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century.
Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
WASHINGTON (AP) - There's another possible delay to the Senate's consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.
A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.
HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured.
If anyone had any doubts how Pope Francis feels about people who always complain, the answer is now tacked to the door of his frugal suite in a Vatican residence: "no whining". A picture of the red and white Italian language sign was posted on the Vatican insider website and its presence on the pope's door confirmed to Reuters by its editor-in-chief. The sign was given to Pope Francis recently by Italian psychologist and self-help author Salvo Noe. Francis promised Noe he...
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.
Many parents turn to social media to seek and share advice about parenting challenges. But just because you can do it, should you? Generation Z is the first generation to be born in the era of smart-phones, where their whole lives can be documented on social media. Taking a picture of your child in the bath can be adorable, but that bathtub baby is now a teenager. According to Parenting magazine, here are some photos you should never post of your children online:
This week a Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
