Teen retailer Rue21 closing 400 stores, 3 in Montana

CRANBERRY, Pa. - Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business.



The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, leaving it more than 700 stores in 48 states.

Rue21 has seven stories in Montana and is closing three of them. Here is the full list of the locations of those closures:

• Gallatin Mall in Bozeman, MT

• Plaza Mall in Butte, MT

• Holiday Village Mall in Havre, MT

The company is based in Cranberry, north of Pittsburgh. In a Facebook post, rue21 called the decision to close the stores "difficult but necessary." Like many brick-and-mortar retailers, it has been battling declining mall traffic amid strong competition online.

The company didn't say how soon the stores will close, though its website is promoting store-closing sales.