Bernie Sanders to campaign for Rob Quist in US House race

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to campaign on behalf of Rob Quist as he seeks Montana's lone seat in the U.S. House in a special election next month.



Quist's campaign spokeswoman Tina Olechowski said Monday that Sanders is expected to be in the state next month, but the dates and locations of the campaign stops haven't been determined. Hillary Clinton won the Democratic nomination for president over Sanders.



Quist, a Democrat, is running against Republican Greg Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks for the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke when he became Interior Secretary.



Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to make campaign stops Friday and Saturday on behalf of Gianforte, who lost the 2016 gubernatorial race to incumbent Steve Bullock.



Absentee ballots will be mailed out April 28. The election is set for May 25.



This story has been corrected to show that Tina Olechowski is Quist's campaign spokeswoman

