Daines leads congressional delegation to China and Japan

It's been seven months since we first told you about a new opportunity for Montana ranchers. China has decided to open its borders to American beef for the first time since the early 2000s. As of today, no beef has made its way from Montana to that nation.



When asked why it's taking so long to get U.S. beef into China, the senator said China's main concern is tracing the beef's origin and hormones used in U.S. Cattle. The senator says the U.S. is working hard to address those concerns.

"There's a lot of mouths over there in China, Sarge, and anytime we can get Montana farmers and ranchers producing and sending products that way, that's gonna be a good thing for the long term," said Senator Daines.

Senator Daines did discuss ongoing work involving the trans pacific partnership, or TPP. This agreement implemented in 2016 is about making U.S. and foreign goods cheaper to buy. That's important for Montana ranchers. According to the senator, tariff's placed on beef from the U.S into Japan are being lowered from 30% to 9%. The senator said that will translate into cheaper beef for people in Japan which should increase demand.

It was last September when China agreed to begin importing U.S. beef for the first time since the early 2000s. Kristin Larson, President of the Montana Beef Council, said Montana ranchers shouldn't have a problem complying. She said that's because Montana ranchers already have a good traceability program in place.

Larson said adding a major market like China shouldn't impact the cost of beef domestically. That's because the China market will receive the cuts that are seen as less favorable here in the U.S.

"I think this is very exciting," said Larson. "I mean, like I said, whenever you can open up to a market that huge, it's going to provide opportunities and I'm glad that finally the United States is able to be a part of that and we look forward to when we do get to export that first shipment."

U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines announced Monday that he recently returned from an official overseas congressional delegation trip to China and Japan including visits to Beijing, Chengdu, Lhasa, Hong Kong and Tokyo.



Daines met with China Premier Li Keqiang, as well as National People’s Congress Chairman Zhang Dejiang, Vice Chairman Zhang Ping, National People’s Congress Lobsang Gyaltsen, Party Secretary of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Qi Zhala, Chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Yoshihide Suga, Chief Cabinet Secretary for Japan and Hiroshige Seko, Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry for Japan. Daines also toured Isogo Clean Coal Power Plant in Tokyo. In Hong Kong, Daines met with Carrie Lam, Chief Executive Designate, Hong Kong.

Daines stressed the importance of expanding trade opportunities for Montana agriculture and products and America’s geopolitical strength in the region including the threat of a nuclear North Korea.



Daines hand carried four Montana steaks and a photo of Fred Wacker of Miles City and his cows to China and presented them to Premier Li Keqiang to underscore the importance of opening Chinese markets to U.S. beef imports.

“With over $250 million a year in Montana exports to China, they are a critical partner for our economy,” Daines stated. “During this trip, I underscored the importance of strong relations to expand opportunities for Montana producers. I heard firsthand the serious threat a nuclear North Korea poses and the need to work together to ensure stability not just in the region, but globally.”



China is Montana’s third largest trading partner behind Canada and South Korea.



With 95 percent of the world’s consumers outside of the United States, expanding export opportunities for Montana products is critical for the future of Montana farmers, ranchers and businesses.

