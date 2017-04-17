Daines leads congressional delegation to China and Japan - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Daines leads congressional delegation to China and Japan

Posted: Updated:

It's been seven months since we first told you about a new opportunity for Montana ranchers. China has decided to open its borders to American beef for the first time since the early 2000s. As of today, no beef has made its way from Montana to that nation.


The senator gave four Montana steaks to the premier as a gift, among other items. The beef came from Fred Wacker's ranch in Miles City.
When asked why it's taking so long to get U.S. beef into China, the senator said China's main concern is tracing the beef's origin and hormones used in U.S. Cattle. The senator says the U.S. is working hard to address those concerns.
"There's a lot of mouths over there in China, Sarge, and anytime we can get Montana farmers and ranchers producing and sending products that way, that's gonna be a good thing for the long term," said Senator Daines.

Senator Daines did discuss ongoing work involving the trans pacific partnership, or TPP. This agreement implemented in 2016 is about making U.S. and foreign goods cheaper to buy. That's important for Montana ranchers. According to the senator, tariff's placed on beef from the U.S into Japan are being lowered from 30% to 9%. The senator said that will translate into cheaper beef for people in Japan which should increase demand.

It was last September when China agreed to begin importing U.S. beef for the first time since the early 2000s. Kristin Larson, President of the Montana Beef Council, said Montana ranchers shouldn't have a problem complying. She said that's because Montana ranchers already have a good traceability program in place.
Larson said adding a major market like China shouldn't impact the cost of beef domestically. That's because the China market will receive the cuts that are seen as less favorable here in the U.S.
"I think this is very exciting," said Larson. "I mean, like I said, whenever you can open up to a market that huge, it's going to provide opportunities and I'm glad that finally the United States is able to be a part of that and we look forward to when we do get to export that first shipment."

U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines announced Monday that he recently returned from an official overseas congressional delegation trip to China and Japan including visits to Beijing, Chengdu, Lhasa, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
  
Daines met with China Premier Li Keqiang, as well as National People’s Congress Chairman Zhang Dejiang, Vice Chairman Zhang Ping, National People’s Congress Lobsang Gyaltsen, Party Secretary of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Qi Zhala, Chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Yoshihide Suga, Chief Cabinet Secretary for Japan and Hiroshige Seko, Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry for Japan. Daines also toured Isogo Clean Coal Power Plant in Tokyo. In Hong Kong, Daines met with Carrie Lam, Chief Executive Designate, Hong Kong.

Daines stressed the importance of expanding trade opportunities for Montana agriculture and products and America’s geopolitical strength in the region including the threat of a nuclear North Korea.
 
Daines hand carried four Montana steaks and a photo of Fred Wacker of Miles City and his cows to China and presented them to Premier Li Keqiang to underscore the importance of opening Chinese markets to U.S. beef imports. 

“With over $250 million a year in Montana exports to China, they are a critical partner for our economy,” Daines stated.  “During this trip, I underscored the importance of strong relations to expand opportunities for Montana producers. I heard firsthand the serious threat a nuclear North Korea poses and the need to work together to ensure stability not just in the region, but globally.”
 
China is Montana’s third largest trading partner behind Canada and South Korea.
  
With 95 percent of the world’s consumers outside of the United States, expanding export opportunities for Montana products is critical for the future of Montana farmers, ranchers and businesses.
 

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Gov. Bullock declares drought disaster

    Gov. Bullock declares drought disaster

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:04:22 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.

  • Yola the dog finds a new home

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:47:08 GMT

    A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix. 

    A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix. 

  • Climb to Conquer Cancer returns to Red Lodge Mountain

    Climb to Conquer Cancer returns to Red Lodge Mountain

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:15:39 GMT

    Billings community members come together to support several cancer fundraising events each year. 

    Billings community members come together to support several cancer fundraising events each year. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  • UM student detained in China

    UM student detained in China

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-19 01:34:31 GMT

    A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.  

    A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.  

  • Think twice before posting pictures of your kids on social media

    Think twice before posting pictures of your kids on social media

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:54:00 GMT

    Many parents turn to social media to seek and share advice about parenting challenges. But just because you can do it, should you?  Generation Z is the first generation to be born in the era of smart-phones, where their whole lives can be documented on social media. Taking a picture of your child in the bath can be adorable, but that bathtub baby is now a teenager. According to Parenting magazine, here are some photos you should never post of your children online: 

    Many parents turn to social media to seek and share advice about parenting challenges. But just because you can do it, should you?  Generation Z is the first generation to be born in the era of smart-phones, where their whole lives can be documented on social media. Taking a picture of your child in the bath can be adorable, but that bathtub baby is now a teenager. According to Parenting magazine, here are some photos you should never post of your children online: 

  • Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House

    Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-07-19 16:06:28 GMT

    This week a Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House. 

    This week a Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House. 

  • When life hands you limes, don't squeeze them outdoors

    When life hands you limes, don't squeeze them outdoors

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:08:44 GMT
    There's a common ingredient in popular summer food and drinks, like margaritas and guacamole, that when exposed to sun can lead to a dangerous chemical reaction. One Minneapolis man learned that the hard way. According to Good Housekeeping, Minneapolis musician Adam Levy was outside for his daughters graduation, preparing several dishes with lime juice. A few days later, he got a blistering second-degree burn on his hand.  Missoula dermatologist Charlotte Kutsch says what...
    There's a common ingredient in popular summer food and drinks, like margaritas and guacamole, that when exposed to sun can lead to a dangerous chemical reaction. One Minneapolis man learned that the hard way. According to Good Housekeeping, Minneapolis musician Adam Levy was outside for his daughters graduation, preparing several dishes with lime juice. A few days later, he got a blistering second-degree burn on his hand.  Missoula dermatologist Charlotte Kutsch says what...

  • Kalispell woman gains fame after walking away from bodybuilding

    Kalispell woman gains fame after walking away from bodybuilding

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:06:26 GMT
    © Photos From Jolene Jones© Photos From Jolene Jones

    A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago. 

    A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago. 

  • Far-ranging grizzly spotted in Montana's Big Belt Mountains

    Far-ranging grizzly spotted in Montana's Big Belt Mountains

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:56:06 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century. 

    Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page