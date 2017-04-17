Bonnie Raitt Trivia Contest! - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Bonnie Raitt Trivia Contest!

Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt is coming to the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings on September 6th! You won't want to miss your opportunity to see this musical icon and world-class guitarist live! KULR-8 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

From April 24th through 28th play "Bonnie Raitt Trivia" and you could win tickets to this incredible show at the ABT! Here's how it works:

  • Every weekday from 4/24/17 - 4/28/17 KULR-8 will post a new trivia question on this page at 8:15 a.m.
  • Fill out the registration form below with your trivia answer
  • If you are having trouble viewing the registration form below, please e-mail us your name, age, phone number and trivia answer to promotions@kulr.com
  • Question will be posted daily until 4:00 p.m.
  • After that time one winner will be selected per day at random from all correct entries
  • It's that easy! Here's today's question!

Question #5 (4/28/17): Who did Bonnie perform a duet with on the Grammy winning song "In the Mood"?

Want to purchase tickets? Visit the Alberta Bair Theater box office (2801 3rd Ave N, Billings), go to AlbertaBairTheater.org or call 406-256-6052 today for availability and pricing information today!

RULES:

Winners will be called on the day assigned to this giveaway. Limit one entry per person. No purchase necessary. Legal residents of the 50 United States (or D.C). Void where prohibited. Terms and conditions may apply. Promotion runs through 4/28/17. Winners must pick-up prizes at the KULR-8 business office (2045 Overland Ave. Billings, MT) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets provided by Alberta Bair Theater.

  • Bonnie Raitt Trivia

