Truck driver involved in fatal hit & run in northern Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are looking for the driver of a tractor-trailer who left the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 15 in northern Montana.



The accident happened as the truck was crossing a median to enter a weigh station just south of Great Falls International Airport late Saturday. The Great Falls Tribune reports the driver of the minivan that hit the truck died at the scene.

Investigators with the Montana Highway Patrol say the truck driver stopped briefly and then continued north on I-15.



The name and age of the victim have not been released.

