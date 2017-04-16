Billings police investigate knife attack

Early Sunday morning a man walked into the Billings Clinic to seek medical attention for a knife wound to the abdomen, according to the Billings Police Department. He described the suspect as a Native American or Hispanic male in his 30s, approximately six feet tall with a stocky build. The victim stated the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Montana Ave. The victim remained at Billings Clinic for further medical attention but was in stable condition at the time of report. This incident is still under investigation.