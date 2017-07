Senior jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the opening game of the double header in Billings, but a grand slam, and catch at the wall to rob the Broncs of a walk off home run gave Butte a 7-5 win in game one. Then in game two, the Bulldogs dominated with a 9-4 win for the sweep. Senior will look to bounce back on Saturday, April 22 when they take on CMR and Great Falls High in Great Falls.