Ski area closing for the season

Dozens of people were enjoying the slopes on one of the last days of the season at Red Lodge Mountain. People, young and old, were seen basking in the sun while skiing or snowboarding and having fun.

Jeff Carroll is the director of marketing at Red Lodge Mountain and said the plan for closure was supposed to be two weeks ago, but thought they were doing a good service to their pass holders if they extended the season. He explained more about the day they close and skiing this time of year.

"So we close on Easter Sunday," said Carroll. "We'll have some Easter scavenger hunts and some tree top here, but really, skiing this time of year is pretty special because, number one, it's warmer so you don't need to layer up here as much. It's nice out there. You give that sun a couple hours to soften the snow and the conditions this time of year can be really fantastic and pleasurable."

Carroll also said the next time you can join in on the fun activities will be next season, the day after Thanksgiving.