Cause of death released for woman found dead east of Lodge Grass

UPDATE: The death of Bonnie Threeirons has been ruled accidental, according to Crow Homeland Security. The cause of death was hypothermia.

A woman's body has been found after she went missing last Sunday, according to Dr. Alden Big Man Jr., he's the cabinet head for Crow Homeland Security. Dr. Big Man say the deceased woman has been identified as Bonnie Threeirons and he says she was in her 30s.

Dr. Big Man says her body was found in the area where she went missing which was in the Wolf Mountains, east of Lodge Grass near the Northern Cheyenne & Crow Reservation border, after getting into an altercation at a party. A search, led by Crow Homeland Security, was organized Friday afternoon and by Friday night Threeirons' body was located. Bureau of Indians Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

Dr. Big Man say an autopsy will be conducted in the next few days.

Anyone with any information that can help authorities with this case is asked to call 406-638-2631. Stay tuned to this web channel for updates as we get them.