Cody Gunfighters will perform again this summer if allowed by city council

Although an actor shot live rounds that allegedly injured three people at the Cody Gunfighters show last summer, the show will go on this summer, if the City Council allows it. The man who shot the live rounds was arrested and charged, then arrested again April 10th on other charges.

The Cody Gunfighters have been a popular fixture with tourists for years. The free shows in front of the Irma draw hundreds of people almost every night.

But three tourists were hurt, and a nearby business was damaged last summer, when one of the actors apparently fired a loaded weapon during the show. Steve Winsor pleaded not guilty in February to five misdemeanor counts of knowingly pointing a firearm at or in the direction of others.

He was arrested again Monday, April 10th, for Illegal Possession of Meth, and a bond violation, according to Cody Police. A Cody Gunfighters’ spokesman said Winsor will not be in any more shows.

Cody’s Police Chief, Chuck Baker, said because the actors’ weapons are real, each actor will have to meet requirements.

Baker said they would be allowed to participate, “If they have a current concealed weapons permit, or background investigation check through D-C-I."

Baker discussed other requirements for the shows with Cody’s City Council Thursday, when they met with a Cody Gunfighter’s representative.

Baker said, “They’re required to use blank cartridge ammunition from reputable manufacturers.”

Baker emphasized all of the actors have to be familiar with the safety rules.

But, most importantly, he said, “There has to be an independent site safety manager on site, at all times during the show, and not participating in the show.”

Gunfighters representative Tom Moore told the Council he will be the safety manager.

He explained, “A safety officer will inspect, hand out the ammunition.”

Next Tuesday, the Gunfighters will ask the Council to allow them to shut down 12th Street in front of the Irma for the shows six nights a week, starting June 1st. In order to continue holding the shows, they must comply with the police chief’s plan. But, now the new rules also apply to the Cody Stampede 4th of July parades.

Baker said, “If a parade entrant is going to discharge blank munitions in the parade, they would be required to get this exemption approved.”

Baker said the Cody Gunfighters group will also have to have at least a million dollars liability insurance.