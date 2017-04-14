Billings family's 'Operation Easter' provides hundreds of baskets to local children in need

Shawna Morales (with her 3 kids) shares "Operation Easter" project to give out more than 200 baskets to local families who may not be able to afford them without help

The U.S. Census Bureau indicates more than 10 percent of Yellowstone County is living in poverty. One Billings family wanted to reach out to those families in need and make their Easter weekend brighter.

KULR-8's Melinda Lee met with Shawna Morales to share the good cause and people behind "Operation Easter."

With a lot of candy and compassion, Shawna Morales and family find a sweet way to get involved in the community: by providing local families with Easter baskets.

"In our community, there's low income families, families where someone just lost a job and maybe they weren't able to prepare...just because they're going through that, they can't afford the baskets for their kids," Morales said. "Our main goal is to put a smile on their face."

After making more than 100 Easter baskets, Shawna Morales posted an "Operation Easter" video to Facebook, encouraging the community to share the cause and write in if they knew of a family that could benefit from the baskets.

"People look at the Easter baskets and think 'it's just an Easter basket', but it's not," Morales said. "When you reach out to these families that are struggling and not able to provide this for their kids, it's huge. They're so appreciative and overwhelmed and gracious and it's amazing to be part of."

With community contributions and helping hands, the Morales family will be giving out more than 200 Easter baskets this weekend.

Following Saturday morning's deliveries, the Good Earth Market offers the Morales family a few tables from 1-3 p.m. on April 15th to continue their cause and provide baskets for families.

Shawna Morales encourages the community to contact her Facebook page if you know of a family that you feel should receive baskets, or visit the Good Earth Market Saturday.

Watch "Operation Easter" and hear from the Morales family on KULR-8 tonight.