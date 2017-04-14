Disaster and Emergency Services bans 'open burning' today and to - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Disaster and Emergency Services bans 'open burning' today and tomorrow

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services issued a "no burn" day today and tomorrow.

DES banned open burning due to predicted high winds. Brad Shoemaker of Disaster and Emergency Services said wind is a big driver of fire behavior and spreading fire. He said the key to burning is by doing it at the right time.
Assistant Fire Chief, Bill Rash, said because of the burn ban taking effect today, the fire department has a heightened awareness of potential for wild land fire.

"Kinda glad it's spring, but we do tend to have a spring fire season each year with the fuels that are left over so when everyone's out doing their burning, just be careful when you do it and hopefully, we'll get to summer without too many incidents," said Shoemaker.

"Unfortunately, with this wind, even though you think you have fires out, they can rekindle very quickly with the high winds so it's something we're very very aware of," said Rash.

Rash also said prevention and awareness are key components.

